Dan Andrews' new business venture with former China advisor sparks transparency concerns

Save Australia Day Merchandise! Aussie supermarket chain Woolworths may be refusing to sell Australia Day merchandise this year, but the Rebel Store has you covered! Use code WOOLIES to get 15% off your order! SHOP NOW

In a move raising eyebrows and renewing concerns about transparency, documents have surfaced revealing that former Victorian premier Dan Andrews has recently established two companies.

One of these, the Glencairn Street Proprietary Company, was registered on Wednesday, while the other, Wedgetail Partners, was registered on Thursday.

Of particular note is the joint venture aspect of these ventures, with nine out of the ten shares in Wedgetail Partners being held by the newly formed Glencairn Street Proprietary Company. The remaining share is owned by Marty Mei, Andrews' former multicultural affairs adviser and key figure in his controversial visits to China.

Sources close to Andrews, who has maintained a relatively low profile since leaving office in September 2023, have confirmed his focus on developing investment-oriented businesses.

Media reports have highlighted Mei's crucial role during the premier's contentious China trips, emphasising Mei's responsibility for providing "true information about the Chinese community to the Premier."

The controversy surrounding Andrews' opaque China trip in March 2023 resurfaces, with opposition leader John Pesutto criticising the lack of transparency and dismissive attitude toward Australian journalists.

Shadow Police Minister Brad Battin further questions the use of taxpayers' money for the trip, urging Andrews to clarify the purpose and activities undertaken during his visit to China.