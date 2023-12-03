Dan Andrews put in his place over brutal lockdowns while making rare public appearance
Angry mum confronts ex-premier over COVID-19 handling during star-studded Melbourne event and calls him out for 'screwing up all our children'.
Former Victorian premier Dan Andrews copped a spray at the National Gallery of Victoria's Gala on Saturday night, attended by high-profile figures like Liam Hemsworth.
A Victorian mum approached Andrews for a selfie during the glamorous event but swiftly turned the interaction into a scathing critique of his COVID-19 response, accusing him of "screwing up all our children."
After the reality check, the loathed former premier, accompanied by his wife Cath was reportedly lost for words, leaving the venue shortly afterward.
The incident comes amid recent controversies, including reports of Andrews considering joining the Portsea Golf Club, drawing fierce opposition from some members, who like many Victorians, are angry at Andrews over his authoritarian leadership during the pandemic.
You have ‘Lurch’ and ‘dunny roll doll’. Daniel Andrews obviously got his dates mixed up, did he think it was Halloween? pic.twitter.com/ONuPNSw4dg— katy 🌸 (@KatyKray73) December 3, 2023
Steve Price, a veteran journalist and club member, declared he would quit and tear up his membership if Andrews joined, citing discontent over the premier's pandemic measures and lockdown decisions affecting the community.
The NGV Gala incident sparked online reactions, with social media users expressing amusement and curiosity about the woman who confronted Andrews, further highlighting the ongoing public scrutiny the former premier faces.
- By Avi Yemini
Sign up for Rebel News Australia!
Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story!Sign Up
REBEL STORE AUSTRALIA
Get Rebel News Australia merchandise! All our products are printed in and fulfilled from Queensland.SHOP NOW
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.