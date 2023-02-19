Dan Andrews to raise age of criminal responsibility

Victoria will raise the age of criminal responsibility regardless of what other states do, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has said.

Andrews said he was working on a national consensus about raising the age from 10 to 12 - or possibly 14 - but insisted he would go it alone if other premiers would not agree to lift the age limit.

“We're giving that one more go to try and get a national consensus and if we don't as I said some time ago, we won't hesitate to do our own thing," Andrews said.

Commonwealth, state and territory attorney-generals will meet in April to consider a report recommending lifting the age limit, but Andrews wants a decision made sooner than that.

"I'm not necessarily keen to wait that long,” he said.

Andrews would not say whether he supported raising the age to 12 or 14 but the

Victorian Greens are insisting it must be increased to at least 14.