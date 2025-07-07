Daniel Bordman sounds the alarm on Canada's mass immigration crisis

On June 29, 2025, at the United Against Extremism Conference organized by Tafsik and the Canada India Foundation, National Telegraph senior contributor Daniel Bordman delivered a sobering analysis of the immigration-fueled challenges facing Canada.

"Mass migration is too much," Bordman warned, citing the jump from 30 to 40 million people in a short span—without the infrastructure to support such rapid growth.

Quoting fellow commentator Wyatt Claypool, Bordman noted that "75% of Canadians want massive reductions to immigration," reflecting deep public dissatisfaction. He highlighted the damage felt abroad as well, particularly in Punjab, India: "Punjab is dying because of it," he said, describing how entire villages have emptied as youth pursue emigration through costly and exploitative schemes. "Every second or third advertisement in Punjab is an immigration scheme," he added, noting, "there are more Canadian flags on cars there than in Canada."

These schemes, he said, are often run by transnational criminal networks that prey on vulnerable families—sending migrants to "fake schools" in Canada and increasing pressure on social systems.

Bordman also drew a direct line between immigration and foreign interference, naming adversaries such as Russia, Iran, and the Chinese Communist Party. "Russia's plan in Europe is to spam immigrants from the third world to flood them," he explained, while Iran leverages migration to spread ideological influence.

One of the most alarming revelations came when Bordman stated: "Half of our youth have positive feelings towards the Islamic Republic of Iran"—a sign, he argued, of radicalization campaigns that have infiltrated Canadian society.

He also cited Canada's permissive systems—such as "snow washing" in real estate and political donations—as gateways for influence operations by groups like the Muslim Brotherhood.

To address the crisis, Bordman called for hardline deterrents: enacting RICO-style laws, strengthening port security, and making public arrests of extremist operatives. "There physically needs to be some IRGC members grabbed, handcuffed in front of cameras," he asserted, arguing that public accountability is necessary to deter radicalization and restore national integrity.