Daniel Penny fundraiser crosses $2 million mark as Gov. DeSantis voices support for US Marine veteran

AP Photo/Jeenah Moon

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In a show of overwhelming financial support, an online fundraiser for Daniel Penny, the man involved in a fatal altercation with Jordan Neely on a New York City subway earlier this month, has now soared past the $2 million mark.

This figure is more than double the $1 million reported on Saturday from the GiveSendGo platform. The increase in donations has been fueled by a number of prominent figures publicly expressing their support for the Marine veteran, who is facing a second-degree manslaughter charge following the death of Neely, a homeless man reportedly causing a disturbance on the subway prior to Penny's intervention.

The fundraiser has seen endorsements from notable individuals such as Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, who shared a link to the campaign on Twitter, stating, “We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine … America’s got his back.”

We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens. We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine... America’s got his back.

https://t.co/uQXZuT19Mo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) May 13, 2023

This public show of support appears to have galvanized tens of thousands of donations, some as high as $10,000, accompanied by messages of prayer and well-wishes on the fundraising page set up by Raiser & Kenniff, P.C.

On Twitter, political commentator Tim Pool announced a donation of $20,000 for the veteran.

I just donated $20,000 to Daniel Penny's Defense fund



Penny is the Subway Good Samaritan and we are lucky to have brave souls like him who are willing to do the right thing



I will elaborate on my position in my morning segment at 10amhttps://t.co/bfty04IAjl — Tim Pool (@Timcast) May 15, 2023

The page provides a detailed background of Penny, describing him as "a twenty-four-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran, facing a criminal investigation stemming from him protecting individuals on a NYC subway train from an assailant who later died."

The description goes on to explain the allocation of the funds being raised, highlighting that the proceeds will cover Penny’s legal fees related to any criminal charges and potential civil lawsuits, as well as expenses related to his defense. It further states, “All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny’s legal defense will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City.”

The incident, which took place on May 1, was captured in a video that quickly went viral on social media. The footage shows Penny, aided by others, subduing Neely in a headlock on the subway train's floor. Witnesses recall Neely acting erratically and threateningly, yelling about hunger, expressing a disregard for his own life or potential incarceration, and throwing garbage at commuters. Neely subsequently lost consciousness and was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital.

The New York City medical examiner ruled Neely's death as a homicide due to "compression of neck (chokehold)," but this ruling did not assign blame. The narrative shifted when Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, frequently criticized for being lenient on crime, introduced the second-degree manslaughter charge.

Penny surrendered to New York law enforcement for arraignment on Friday. Without entering a plea, he was released on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on July 17. If convicted of the manslaughter charge, Penny could face up to 15 years in prison. Penny’s attorneys, however, remain confident of his innocence, stating on Friday that they “fully expect that Danny will be exonerated of all charges,” according to ABC News.