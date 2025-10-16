Danielle Smith pitches oil and gas to U.S. amid tariff turmoil

Premier Danielle Smith's stance on the U.S. tariff dispute highlights her commitment to strengthening Alberta's relationship with American allies. She emphasizes that North American prosperity and U.S. energy dominance are reliant on Alberta's oil and gas.

This approach contrasts sharply with other Canadian premiers, who are perceived as anti-American. Smith's appearance on Fox News underscored her message, promoting increased Canadian oil exports as a cornerstone of the future trade relationship.

During her interview, Smith advocated for increasing oil and gas exports to the U.S., framing it as a partnership rather than competition. She believes that Canada and the U.S. together can achieve North American energy dominance.

Smith also noted that Alberta could find alternative markets if tariffs persist, but prefers to collaborate with the U.S. She aims to double Alberta's oil production, seeing it as mutually beneficial for both countries, securing energy supply indefinitely, and fostering a "symbiotic relationship" where Canada provides raw materials and the U.S. manufactures goods.

The discussion also touched on the perceived obstruction by Canadian liberals, who are seen as hindering the prosperity of Canada and Alberta. This is leading to investors leaving Canada and a challenging housing market in Alberta due to the exodus of oil and gas workers to places like Texas.

Furthermore, Mark Carney's Brookfield's acquisition of the Colonial Pipeline in the U.S. for nearly $10 billion was brought up, suggesting a conflict of interest. The argument made is that Carney, with 91% of his assets in the U.S., benefits from the lack of pipeline construction in Canada, as it enhances the value of his American investments.

Premier Smith's diplomatic approach with the U.S. is praised, contrasting with B.C. Premier Eby's "sharp elbows" strategy, exemplified by past threats to cut off Alaska Highway access. Eby's adversarial stance hasn't yielded positive results, especially with lumber tariffs. Other premiers, like Doug Ford, also adopt adversarial trade approaches, even with Alberta on EV tariffs.