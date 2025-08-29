Danielle Smith sounds alarm on skyrocketing youth unemployment

On Thursday's live stream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid reacted to Danielle Smith sounding the alarm on youth unemployment as Canada experiences a surge in temporary foreign workers.

According to Statistics Canada, unemployment of people between the ages of 16 and 24 rose to 14.6 percent in July, which is the highest rate since 2010.

At a recent Alberta Next townhall discussion, a woman expressed concern about her grandchildren being unable to find employment due to the spike in temporary foreign workers under the Liberal government.

The premier acknowledged the bleak unemployment numbers and explained her government is seeking ways to entice businesses to hire young people.

"We're looking at those numbers too, on youth unemployment, and they're alarming," she said. "Young men, I think aged 24, were up to a 19% unemployment rate, so it is a real problem," Smith continued.

"We think that we probably have to create some kind of incentive program to give young people that opportunity to have that first job," the premier added.

Smith also pointed out why people are connecting the Liberals' mass immigration policies with societal issues like youth unemployment.

"In 2019 ... we were getting in about 0.6% of our population of international arrivals, so that's about 275,000 people per year. Last year it was 1.8 million," she said.

"So if you're seeing housing prices going up, it's hard to get rent, you're seeing it hard for the people in your immediate circle to get jobs, you're seeing crowded schools, you're seeing difficulty getting a doctor, these are why people are connecting those two things," the premier stated.

Despite announcing a cap on temporary foreign workers entering Canada, the Liberals have already exceeded their target by tens of thousands, with over four months remaining in 2025.