Dave Oneegs: Punished for helping Lismore flood victims

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Dave Oneegs became widely known on Australia’s social media due to his uncomfortable truths about COVID-19 and other government conspiracies. He was banned over 12 times on Facebook and Instagram due to platform censorship. He moved to Telegram as it was the platform for free speech and quickly got up to 72,000 followers.

Dave put out a call on his channel for people to volunteer to the help flood victims in the Lismore region. These are the worst floods in Lismore’s history on record.

“It was absolutely, unimaginably, catastrophic, biblical, devastating floods”, Dave explained.

Dotti Jansen from Aussie Helping Hands contacted Dave, and together they raised $360,000.

Dave used a jet-ski to traverse flood waters, rescuing people off of roofs and trees. He was giving people who had lost everything thousands in grants to help them get back on their feet.

“It was incredible to see two sides of it. The gratitude of the people who received those funds and all the trolls who came out and made accusations that we were lining our pocket and somehow trying to get rich quick.”

Unfortunately because it wasn’t a registered charity, the operation was quickly shut down and people couldn’t get the money to get things they desperately needed. Not only were the funds frozen, but because Dave promoted the fundraiser on his channels, his personal accounts were frozen as well.

“That was my crime, apparently — promoting an unregistered charity.”

The foundation money and Dave’s personal account are still frozen.

This is an original film production brought to you by Corner Edge Studios working with Rebel News Australia.

Remember to give some support over at their socials below so these reports can continue to be given in this cinematic style.

CornerEdgeStudios on YouTube

CornerEdgeStudios on Facebook

CornerEdgeStudios on Twitter

CornerEdgeStudios on Instagram