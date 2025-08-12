David Menzies: 'Hate has no place here,' says the Left—unless it's antisemitism

A Montreal Jewish father, accompanied by 3 kids, was beaten in an unprovoked attack August 8, leaving him hospitalized. Meanwhile, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante was busy getting ready for the city’s Pride parade—continuing to ignore the antisemitic horrors taking place in her city

On yesterday's Rebel Roundup livestream, Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to footage of the attack—which has received startlingly little attention for so heinous an act, says David.

“Can you imagine if that was an identifiable Muslim that was beaten like that, for simply being a Muslim? Can you imagine if somebody desecrated a hijab, a burka, or what have you?” asked David, referring to footage of the attacker knocking off and throwing aside the victim’s kippah. “But here, where do you see the mainstream media outrage? Where do you see Mayor Plante staging a press conference saying, ‘Hatred has no home here’?”

David went on: “Given the courts when it comes to antisemitism, I wouldn't be surprised if at best [the perpatrator] gets a couple of weeks under house arrest.”

“Just don't honk your horn in the nation's capital. Then they'll throw the book at you and treat you like an actual terrorist,” Sheila added.