Suspect in unprovoked attack on Montreal Jewish father identified and charged

The brutal assault was captured on video and shared widely across social media.

Rebel News
  |   August 12, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

 

source: X

A 23-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after video showing a Jewish father being relentlessly attacked as his young children stood by in horror circulated online in recent days.

Sergio Yanes Preciado is scheduled to appear at the Montreal courthouse today after being arrested on Monday following tips to law enforcement from a local Jewish community group about his whereabouts.

Preciado is the suspect in the August 8 attack on a Jewish man — who was wearing a kippah — as he sat at a park with his children in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.

Footage shows the perpetrator savagely beating the Jewish father as his children watch in shock. No bystanders intervened during the assault and police reportedly took over an hour to respond to the incident.

The vicious attack on a father as he was at a park in Montreal with his family has shaken Canada's Jewish community and renewed calls for politicians and law enforcement to take action against antisemitism.

The victim was forced to go to a hospital to have his injuries treated and his children have been left severely traumatized. He reportedly suffered a broken nose and several facial bruises during the beating.

Though the perpetrator reportedly didn't speak during the attack, Jewish community activist Mayer Feig told CBC he believes the incident qualifies as a hate crime.

Prime Minister Carney and other top officials including Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand have been criticized for their lacklustre responses to the unprovoked attack.

The alleged assault comes as Canada has seen a surge in antisemitic incidents following Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, which left over 1,100 Israelis and foreign nationals dead. 

Help Rebel News confront the pro-Hamas jihadis rioting in our streets!

Latest News

Rebel News is taking a stand against radical, pro-Hamas rioters by deploying our digital billboard truck and seasoned reporters to demonstrations across Canada. Our team is on the frontline, exposing and challenging these extremists taking over our streets. We urgently need your support to cover the costs of operating and maintaining the billboard truck and to hire security guards to protect the truck and our reporters. Your contribution will help us maintain a strong presence at these protests, defend journalistic freedom, and stand firm against these foreign extremists taking over our streets.

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment