Suspect in unprovoked attack on Montreal Jewish father identified and charged

A 23-year-old man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after video showing a Jewish father being relentlessly attacked as his young children stood by in horror circulated online in recent days.

Sergio Yanes Preciado is scheduled to appear at the Montreal courthouse today after being arrested on Monday following tips to law enforcement from a local Jewish community group about his whereabouts.

Preciado is the suspect in the August 8 attack on a Jewish man — who was wearing a kippah — as he sat at a park with his children in the city's Villeray—Saint-Michel—Parc-Extension borough.

A religious Jewish man in Montreal is attacked & beaten down in an unprovoked assault during broad daylight in front of his 3 young children.



The man throws his kippah at the end.



This is what @Val_Plante @francoislegault & @SPVM have emboldened.pic.twitter.com/G6ExEgbS6V — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) August 8, 2025

Footage shows the perpetrator savagely beating the Jewish father as his children watch in shock. No bystanders intervened during the assault and police reportedly took over an hour to respond to the incident.

Arrest in Montreal - Sergio Yanes Preciado has been identified as the Jew hating brute who beat up a Jewish man in front of his young children.



Sergio Yanes Preciado has been charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm.



Quite shameful was Canada has turned into. https://t.co/P2QSLUPrxe pic.twitter.com/FmQh3v913r — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 12, 2025

The vicious attack on a father as he was at a park in Montreal with his family has shaken Canada's Jewish community and renewed calls for politicians and law enforcement to take action against antisemitism.

The victim was forced to go to a hospital to have his injuries treated and his children have been left severely traumatized. He reportedly suffered a broken nose and several facial bruises during the beating.

Though the perpetrator reportedly didn't speak during the attack, Jewish community activist Mayer Feig told CBC he believes the incident qualifies as a hate crime.

Prime Minister Carney and other top officials including Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand have been criticized for their lacklustre responses to the unprovoked attack.

The alleged assault comes as Canada has seen a surge in antisemitic incidents following Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attacks in Israel, which left over 1,100 Israelis and foreign nationals dead.