Davos drama, day one recap

The annual Swiss schmooze fest, where the world's so-called 'masters of the universe' jet in on private planes to lecture the rest of us about saving the planet, kicked off yesterday, January 20, 2026.

Quickly thereafter, viral clips ripped through social media, cracking the event facade wide open as globalists squirmed. In these snippets, the once-untouchable elite are finally being held to account, and the public is more than ready for it.

One highlight was Rebel News’ founder Ezra Levant confronting Justin Trudeau on a casual stroll with his latest fling, pop star Katy Perry. Without his usual entourage of bodyguards shoving reporters aside, Trudeau couldn't dodge questions. Ezra grilled him on everything from the Federal Court of Appeal upholding that his invocation of martial law during the Freedom Convoy was unreasonable, to who footed the bill for his Davos jaunt.

Trudeau's smug "It's good to see you" response was to-be-expected gaslighting from an arrogant narcissist who's eroded trust in our institutions with his obsession for censorship and control.

The clip went viral. Trudeau squirmed, deflecting on China ties, Alberta's separatist rumblings, and his pal Mark Carney's recent Beijing schmoozing to flood Canada with cheap Chinese EVs —while Ontario auto workers suffer.

It's "Chinada" in action, just like I warned back in 2020 after my own arrest for defying arbitrary COVID lockdowns.

Not stopping there, Ezra and Avi Yemini confronted former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, flipping the script on Big Tech's role in online censorship that manufactures public sentiment. Schmidt visibly lost his composure, fracturing the polished veneer of the Davos set.

Meanwhile, Industry Minister Melanie Joly admitted the Liberals' "industrial policies" are about "giving Canadians the idea that the government is in control,” which is pure manipulation while they pump $81 billion into defence drones and AI, cozying up to Communist China despite the security risks.

All of this was preluded by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who outright called for rupturing the rules-based order and ditching a "values-based" facade in exchange for deeper partnerships with authoritarian communist states. This, in spite of clear documented human rights records and the national security vulnerabilities such alignment inevitably creates.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick then called out the globalists to their faces. "Globalization has failed the West and the United States of America. It's a failed policy... it has left America behind." He slammed offshoring jobs, medicine, and the outsourcing of things like semiconductors to cheap labour havens, calling for "America first" sovereignty. No more hollowing out industries while depending on adversaries. As views soared, it became clear that people are done with the WEF's export-everything agenda that guts workers everywhere, including here in Canada.

This trip shows how important Rebel's citizen journalism is in dismantling the elite narrative, by putting the otherwise shadowy happenings on full display.

As day two commences, the Davos mask is slipping. The ruling class is so easily rattled by scrutiny, and they’ve become increasingly unable to sell moral authority to a public that no longer believes the script.

