Davos drama, day one recap

The annual Swiss schmooze fest, where the world's so-called 'masters of the universe' jet in on private planes to lecture the rest of us about saving the planet, kicked off yesterday, January 20, 2026.

Quickly thereafter, viral clips ripped through social media, cracking the event facade wide open as globalists squirmed. In these snippets, the once-untouchable elite are finally being held to account, and the public is more than ready for it.

One highlight was Rebel News’ founder Ezra Levant confronting Justin Trudeau on a casual stroll with his latest fling, pop star Katy Perry. Without his usual entourage of bodyguards shoving reporters aside, Trudeau couldn't dodge questions. Ezra grilled him on everything from the Federal Court of Appeal upholding that his invocation of martial law during the Freedom Convoy was unreasonable, to who footed the bill for his Davos jaunt.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry go for a walk at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and bump into Ezra Levant.



Without his usual bodyguards to block questions, Trudeau was asked about Carney, China, censorship — and who’s paying for his trip.



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2026

Trudeau's smug "It's good to see you" response was to-be-expected gaslighting from an arrogant narcissist who's eroded trust in our institutions with his obsession for censorship and control.

The clip went viral. Trudeau squirmed, deflecting on China ties, Alberta's separatist rumblings, and his pal Mark Carney's recent Beijing schmoozing to flood Canada with cheap Chinese EVs —while Ontario auto workers suffer.

It's "Chinada" in action, just like I warned back in 2020 after my own arrest for defying arbitrary COVID lockdowns.

“Welcome to Chinada,” - me, July 18 2020 after being arrested and charged criminally for walking my local beach shoreline (which is crown land, btw) in defiance of arbitrary, unjustified and unlawful COVID restrictions



— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 17, 2026

Not stopping there, Ezra and Avi Yemini confronted former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, flipping the script on Big Tech's role in online censorship that manufactures public sentiment. Schmidt visibly lost his composure, fracturing the polished veneer of the Davos set.

🚨 Former Google boss CRASHES OUT when confronted over censorship in Davos



This is what happened when @ezralevant and I reminded Eric Schmidt of his role in engineering online censorship.



Safe to say, he did not enjoy accountability.



— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) January 20, 2026

Meanwhile, Industry Minister Melanie Joly admitted the Liberals' "industrial policies" are about "giving Canadians the idea that the government is in control,” which is pure manipulation while they pump $81 billion into defence drones and AI, cozying up to Communist China despite the security risks.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly just admitted the Liberal governments strategy!



These big 'industrial policies,' AI strategies, defence plans… it's really about convincing Canadians and “giving them the idea that the government is in control”



— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 20, 2026

All of this was preluded by Prime Minister Mark Carney, who outright called for rupturing the rules-based order and ditching a "values-based" facade in exchange for deeper partnerships with authoritarian communist states. This, in spite of clear documented human rights records and the national security vulnerabilities such alignment inevitably creates.

Mark Carney just called for the end of the rules-based order — not reform or evolution, but a rupture.



He says countries and companies should stop pretending their foreign policies are “values-based.”



— Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) January 20, 2026

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick then called out the globalists to their faces. "Globalization has failed the West and the United States of America. It's a failed policy... it has left America behind." He slammed offshoring jobs, medicine, and the outsourcing of things like semiconductors to cheap labour havens, calling for "America first" sovereignty. No more hollowing out industries while depending on adversaries. As views soared, it became clear that people are done with the WEF's export-everything agenda that guts workers everywhere, including here in Canada.

"Globalization has failed the West and the United States of America": Commerce Sec. Howard Lutnick slams the WEF's "failed policy" for leaving the US and its workers behind.



— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 20, 2026

This trip shows how important Rebel's citizen journalism is in dismantling the elite narrative, by putting the otherwise shadowy happenings on full display.

As day two commences, the Davos mask is slipping. The ruling class is so easily rattled by scrutiny, and they’ve become increasingly unable to sell moral authority to a public that no longer believes the script.