DAY 2: I'm back in court for the Tamara Lich sentencing
Freedom Convoy Tamara Lich and co-accused Chris Barber's sentencing hearing enters its second day as Rebel News boss Ezra Levant checks in from Ottawa.
I’m back in court this morning for the second day of the Tamara Lich sentencing hearing.
Yesterday the crown prosecutors made their arguments for an unprecedented seven-year prison term for Tamara (and eight years for her co-accused, Chris Barber).
I say unprecedented because the vast majority of political mischief cases in Canada — usually involving a Greenpeace protest against oil and gas, or forestry — result in no jail time at all.
In fact, other trucker convoy activists who have been sentenced typically receive no jail time. There is literally no basis in law for a seven-year sentence.
But this stopped being about the law a long time ago — it’s all about the “empire strikes back” against the lowly citizens who dared to peacefully rebel against the pandemic lockdowns, and embarrass the ruling class.
Here’s a short video I recorded outside the courthouse this morning — while I’m talking, you can see Tamara walk by into court, with the bodyguard we crowdfunded for her.
And, bizarrely, a few minutes later you can see the convicted criminal, Deana Sherif, accost me. I say it’s bizarre because that’s literally the person we had in mind when we got a bodyguard for Tamara!
We have successfully crowdfunded that bodyguard — but if you still want to chip in, please consider donating to Tamara’s legal defence fund at www.HelpTamara.com. It’s via The Democracy Fund, which is a registered charity, so you’ll even get a charitable tax receipt.
It’s a strange video indeed.
Anyways, I’ll be live-tweeting today’s proceedings. Follow me on Twitter, or here on our Rebel News website.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.
Canada
Protect Tamara
Tamara Lich
Tamara Lich Trial
Help Tamara
Freedom
News Analysis
TOP STORY
Trending
COMMENTS
Sandra Predinchuk commented 2025-07-25 07:33:36 -0400This case should be thrown out . There are hundreds of thousands of us who know this is a TRUDEAU vendetta case against the CANADIAN PEOPLE and Tamara and BARBER are the TWO taking the blame for all of us that showed up to let the Canadian Goverment Trudeau we weren’t going to take their CRAP anymore!!!!
Unfortunately Trudeaus arm of hate for this country and our freedoms snakes far and long . Right up and into the system of the LAW. NOT JUST our Politics but our judicial System!. This is a forgon conclusion that these innocent Citizens of Canada will be found guilty to show us all never ever to protest again and all it will do is make us once again HATE THOSE IN OUR GOVERMENT MORE THAN WE ALREADY DO!!! WHAT A TRAVESTY IS, how Trudeau in 10 years took our FREEDOMS AWAY, and bought our politicians, and the JUSTICE SYSTEM TO BOOT. POOR CANADA! I WISH BOTH my HEROS who showed this Country, that the PEOPLE STILL HAVE THE POWER no matter what. And we can still beat the Goverment . I pray we never forget that no matter what happens. These two people are TWO TRUE CANADIAN HEROES.
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-24 21:42:30 -0400It’s Doug Ford’s prosecutor who has this vendetta going against Barber and Lich. So Ford the fraud has the power to stop it. But he won’t because he has a sledge hammer for a brain. And to a hammer, everything looks like a nail.
Delores McNee commented 2025-07-24 11:39:00 -0400This is an injustice to every democratic citizen. Rapists, Palistinians blocking streets, flag burning, looting, defacing public property do not get 7 years!
Janet Ettie commented 2025-07-24 11:35:26 -0400This is the most egregious attempt by the Liberal Government to stifle freedom of speech, and to punish innocent Canadians whose rights were trampled on by the “proven illegal” invoking of the Emergency Measures Act by Justin Trudeau and the Liberals.