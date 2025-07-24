DAY 2: I'm back in court for the Tamara Lich sentencing

I’m back in court this morning for the second day of the Tamara Lich sentencing hearing.

Yesterday the crown prosecutors made their arguments for an unprecedented seven-year prison term for Tamara (and eight years for her co-accused, Chris Barber).

I say unprecedented because the vast majority of political mischief cases in Canada — usually involving a Greenpeace protest against oil and gas, or forestry — result in no jail time at all.

In fact, other trucker convoy activists who have been sentenced typically receive no jail time. There is literally no basis in law for a seven-year sentence.

But this stopped being about the law a long time ago — it’s all about the “empire strikes back” against the lowly citizens who dared to peacefully rebel against the pandemic lockdowns, and embarrass the ruling class.

Here’s a short video I recorded outside the courthouse this morning — while I’m talking, you can see Tamara walk by into court, with the bodyguard we crowdfunded for her.

And, bizarrely, a few minutes later you can see the convicted criminal, Deana Sherif, accost me. I say it’s bizarre because that’s literally the person we had in mind when we got a bodyguard for Tamara!

It’s a strange video indeed.

Anyways, I’ll be live-tweeting today’s proceedings. Follow me on Twitter, or here on our Rebel News website.