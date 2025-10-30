Debates Commission continues effort to shut out Rebel News

A new report from the Leaders' Debate Commission is proposing a radical change to its post-debate structure: ending post-debate press conferences entirely.

The suggestion comes in the wake of 2025's election, which saw mainstream media journalists melting down during and after the English-language debate over outlets like Rebel News asking leaders' questions.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra blasted the commission's recommendation — and the mainstream media outlets that raised a fuss over what should have been a non-issue.

Recalling Rebel News' battle to gain accreditation for the 2019 leaders' debates, Ezra said it took a “miracle” to not only find a judge to hear the last-minute, but to then win the hearing.

A similar scene played out in 2021, with another judge ordering the government to accredit Rebel News. By 2025, the debates commission declined to attempt to block Rebel News — “and the other media were outraged,” said Ezra.

“Boy did the Liberal media howl,” he said. “Literally — they shouted at our reporters when we asked questions,” Ezra continued, referring to journalists yelling as Rebel reporters asked leaders their questions.

The regime media then “pummeled” debates commission director Michel Cormier with questions over his inability to bar Rebel News, with Ezra stating he “actually felt a little bad for him.”

Following the commission's report, “the government is going to shut it all down — all the questions — because they can't handle the criticism of Rebel News by the regime journalists,” Ezra said.

“They can't do their job; they don't know how to handle it; they hate the mean girls in the Media Party. They're just going to abandon their work, but still get paid, of course.”