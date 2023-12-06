Defeated Liberal cabinet minister Maryam Monsef hired as speaker by Impact Assessment Agency
Despite her total absence of subject matter expertise, Monsef was hired for a March 29, 2023, speaking engagement with the agency, which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Maryam Monsef, who famously "forgot" where she was born, and who called the Taliban her "brothers" received a $5,650 speaking fee.
The contract was uncovered in a response to an order paper question posed by Monsef's successor, Conservative MP for Kawartha-Peterborough, Michelle Ferreri.
Monsef previously worked in the public sector and held various roles in the government, including Minister of Rural Economic Development, Minister of International Development, Minister for Women and Gender Equality, and Minister of Democratic Institutions. However, she lacks experience in energy projects.
Monsef lost her seat in September 2021 after first being elected in 2015.
Maryam Monsef, Trudeau's gender minister, called the Taliban "her brothers."— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) February 17, 2022
So for those of you keeping track at home: Omar Khadr is a millionaire child soldier, the Taliban are brothers, the Boston Bombers were "excluded."
But if you baked cookies for the convoy? Terrorist! pic.twitter.com/dMt9KdSFqo
Monsef referred to the terror group Taliban as her brothers one month before Canadians headed to the polls.
Previously, she drew the ire of Canadians for crafting an elaborate narrative about being born to downtrodden Afghan refugees. However, that story was not grounded in reality.
Justin Trudeau’s defence of Maryam Monsef gets the facts wrong: @CandiceMalcolm https://t.co/NMGp3oykFY #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/mrjYDY57nv— Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) November 4, 2016
According True North's Candice Malcolm:
Monsef was born in the Imam Reza Hospital in Mashhad, Iran. It is a sophisticated hospital in a high-ranking medical school in a wealthy pocket of Iran. There is no evidence the Monsef family ever lived in a refugee camp.
Monsef was born in 1984, not 1985, as she once claimed, and came to Canada in 1996. She was 11 or 12 years old, not nine, as she fabricated in her original version of her personal history.
