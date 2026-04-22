Toronto police celebrate 'International Day of Pink' as diversity, equity and inclusion policies continue

The other day was the International Day of Pink. And the DEI-obsessed Toronto Police Service made damn sure everybody was well aware of it.

That’s because the Toronto police brass is less concerned about ensuring the mean streets of Hogtown are safe. And way more obsessed about embracing certain social justice causes.

For what it’s worth, Pink Day began in 2007. It’s about taking a stand against bullying. And especially bullying as it pertains to the 2SLGGBDTTTIQQAAPPLCBOCIBCBMO-plus community because supposedly that is the very worst bullying of all.

Anyway, back to the police. Oh sure, there’s a record crimewave afflicting Toronto right now. But apparently, in between conspiracy scandals, the cops have reinvented themselves as… rhyming thespians. The cop shop distributed a video that features such harmonious hooks as:

“Words can really get to you, and they might even cut deep, they might haunt you forever, even as you sleep.”

And: “Hate’s a weapon, but we’re armed with pride, united together we’ll never divide.”

Oh, William Shakespeare, eat your heart out!

Alas and alack, the Pink Day video is hilarious for all the wrong reasons:

Like, what’s the deal with those infantile rhyming couplets?

Who came up with this? Or is conversing in rhyming couplets now standard communications procedure with the Toronto Police Service?

We can just see how that would play out when a motorist is pulled over:

“Hickory dickory dock

“Sir! You didn’t come to a complete stop!”

Of note, there are some familiar faces in that Pink Day video.

Let’s start with Officer Rob Chevalier. One of Chevalier’s jobs with the force is to drive a police cruiser that sports such a garish paint scheme it makes the SUV look like an ice cream truck. Chevalier’s role is seemingly to give transgenders free rides. Well, not for free. The taxpayer is footing the bill for this TRANS-port. See what we did there?

But seriously, for Chevalier and his DEI masters, the most pressing concern in Toronto is not homicides nor home invasions. Rather, it’s the possibility that a citizen might misgender somebody. Now, that’s really serious…

Indeed, Chevalier is featured in the Toronto Police Service transgender training module. Yeah, there really is such a thing. Toronto cops now must take training in transgender etiquette.

And so it is that Chevalier calls his niece a “nibbling” because he/she might be nonbinary. Nibbling, eh? Isn’t that a brand of licorice? Oh, that poor kid…

But the footage that made our jaw hit the linoleum took place at the 55-second mark of the video. We could not believe our eyes! Because yes, that was indeed the infamous Officer Bubbles making a guest appearance!

Now, what rocket scientist with the communications team at the Toronto Police Service thought including Bubbles was a good idea?

This is an ANTI-bullying video, right? So, they go out and recruit Adam Josephs – the hotheaded goofball who is world famous for bullying a 95-lb. gal, arresting her and handcuffing her because she was blowing bubbles? Seriously?

Again, what moron in communications greenlit the inclusion of Officer Bubbles in an anti-bullying video?

Oh, we almost forgot: the head of corporate communications at the Toronto Police Service is former CBC bingo caller Natalie Clancy. Now it kind of makes sense. It’s a case of dumb and dumber.

But you want to know what the really galling thing is about the Toronto police lecturing the rest of us on bullying? Well, it’s this: they’re the biggest bullies of all!

And yes, we speak from bitter experience. For the past few years, I have been ticketed, arrested, handcuffed, charged with bogus offences, and incarcerated. And all of that bullying was simply due to Rebel News having the temerity of practicing journalism in a public place. Apparently, the pro-Hamas folk don’t like their chants for genocide being recorded. And the cops are essentially being run by Hamas these days, so “might makes right”, we suppose….

And so it is that the Toronto police distributing a Day of Pink video is nothing short of a heapin’ helpin’ of hypocrisy. It’s beyond shameful.