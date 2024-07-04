Dem governors rally behind Biden as public polling favors Trump

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Democratic governors have thrown their support behind U.S. President Joe Biden, amid growing calls for the 81-year-old incumbent to step aside.

In a show of unity, several high-profile governors joined a Biden campaign event, ahead of a potential rematch with former President Donald Trump. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, chair of the Democratic Governors Association, led the charge. He was joined by governors from key states including California, Michigan, New York, and Illinois, the Daily Wire reported.

Backing from governors comes after a Wall Street Journal poll revealed Trump leading Biden 48% to 42%. Alarmingly for the Biden camp, 80% of voters now consider the president "too old" to seek re-election.

Governor Walz attempted to downplay concerns about Biden's fitness, stating, "Yes, he's fit for office." He acknowledged the incumbent's poor debate performance but insisted it doesn't impact the president's ability to deliver results.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after 24 Democratic governors’ meeting with President Biden: “The governors have his back.” pic.twitter.com/PXgbrnIEIQ — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) July 3, 2024

Maryland Governor Wes Moore revealed that the governors were "honest" with Biden about feedback following the debate. "We were honest about the concerns that we were hearing from people," Moore said, adding their support for Biden reaffirmed his commitment to the race.

Several governors took to social media to reinforce their support. California's Gavin Newsom declared he's "all in" for Biden, while New York's Kathy Hochul emphasized the November election is high stakes.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper's statement highlighted the consensus among attendees that defeating Trump is "imperative," describing the former president as "an existential threat to our democracy."

As Democratic leaders rally around Biden, the contrast between their public support and voter concerns about his age sets the stage for a contentious election season. With Trump maintaining a lead in recent polls, the Biden campaign faces the challenge of addressing these concerns while maintaining party unity.