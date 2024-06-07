Dem strategist slams media's commitment to fairness, urges biased reporting on Trump

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Democratic strategist James Carville has blasted mainstream media outlets, calling on them to adopt a more "biased approach" in their coverage of former President Donald Trump.

Carville's comments came in response to a statement last month by Joe Kahn, the executive editor of the New York Times. Kahn had expressed the newspaper's commitment to fairness in its reporting on the upcoming election, emphasizing that the Times does not intend to serve as “a propaganda arm for a single candidate.”

“People say Trump is going to be the Republican nominee and we got to cover it, and Biden’s the Democratic nominee and we cover this. And if there’s something bad about Biden, of course, we’ve got to print it,” Carville said on Thursday. “But if something comes up that is, can’t say good about Trump, but more favorable to him, like the Elie Honigs and the Fareed Zakarias of the world, that’s one way to look at it. We just tell the truth and let the people decide. Or, at times when the country is in great peril or the moral imperative is so significant, you don’t do that.”

“Now you have Joe Kahn, the new editor or publisher, whatever he is at the New York Times, saying, ‘We’re just going to cover this down the middle. We’re going to cover what it is,’” he continued. “I don’t think that’s the role of the news media at a time when the entire Constitution is in peril. I don’t have anything against slanted coverage. I really don’t … I would have something against it at most other times in American history, but not right now. F*** your objectivity. The real objectivity in this country right now is we’re either going to have a Constitution or we’re not.”

Carville continued to criticize the media for their coverage of two significant news stories. The first involves the criminal charges against Hunter Biden, and the second concerns potential bias allegations surrounding the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan.

“I can’t tell you that these are bad people. They’re extremely naive people who have no idea what’s at stake in this election,” he said. “So I think we need slanted coverage, more slanted coverage, and I think we got to recognize the threat that this guy and the MAGA, not just him, the entire MAGA movement, from Alito and Trump on down is a serious, clear and present danger to the existence of the Constitution in the United States. And I mean that.”