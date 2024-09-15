Myron Demkiw, the cowardly police chief, silent on Toronto's two-tier policing

E-transfer (Canada):

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) continues its woeful losing streak when it comes to shutting down freedom of the press. Meanwhile, it turns a blind eye to real crime.

As you may recall, Rebel News reporter David Menzies was arrested by TPS last March outside the King Edward Hotel. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in town for another Liberal Party fundraiser, prompting the pro-Hamas scourge to show up in droves.

Note: The governing Liberals can hardly be described as pro-Israel.

Members of this new age Hitler Youth Movement advocated for violence and blocked critical infrastructure. Apparently the real crime was the off-chance Menzies might ask impolite questions and trigger the mob. And so it was Menzies who was falsely arrested.

The charge: “obstructing the police." No... seriously. That charge was later withdrawn due to no reasonable chance of prosecution.

BREAKING: David Menzies has been arrested for reporting on the anti-Israel counter protest against the rally for the remaining hostages detained by Hamas on October 7th. https://t.co/VGU2262Brn to help his legal fight. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/9EGvOr6Sj2 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 7, 2024

On Thursday, Menzies was back in court for another false arrest. This time for “trespassing.” That sounds serious...

At the time, Menzies was covering the six-month vigil of the October massacre in Israel. It was held at Toronto's Nathan Phillips Square last April, with more than 2,000 people converging to protest. Pro-Hamas agitators were present, making repeated calls for genocide, while assaulting Menzies and Rebel cameramen Efron Monsanto.

The arresting officer stood by idly when he witnessed this. Then cited Menzies for trespassing. Chang also tried smashing Menzies’s cellphone by forcibly throwing it to the concrete. Thankfully, that charge was also tossed in a Toronto courtroom.

🚨BREAKING: Toronto Police just arrested David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) for reporting on a Hamas hate rally!



When he tried to interview a Hamas protester, police grabbed him.



Watch this insanity — and help us fight back.https://t.co/HusmT5E0sC pic.twitter.com/Erh45zZC7K — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 16, 2024

After our latest victory against the TPS, we decided to do a victory lap. Literally.

Rebel drove its jumbotron-equipped truck to Toronto Police headquarters, showing footage of both false arrests. We made the point of wanting to speak to their media relations department, or better yet, the chief himself, Myron Demkiw. Unsurprisingly, we received the cold shoulder.

While on the ground, we also picked up Menzies' mug shots. Getting this material was a months’ long battle.

After months of playing defence, we’re going on offence. Rebel News is going to sue TPS for violating our Charter rights and freedoms as independent members of the press.