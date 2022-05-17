Democrat leader demands Fox News take responsibility for 'Great Replacement'-inspired mass shooting

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Senate majority leader and Democratic senator from New York Chuck Schumer penned a letter to Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch urging him and the network’s other executives to “immediately cease the reckless amplification of the so-called ‘Great Replacement’ theory on your network’s broadcasts” following the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York.

The Buffalo shooting suspect, whose actions have been described by police as being motivated by racism, espoused his belief in the “Great Replacement” theory, which suggests that demographic change is being orchestrated for the purpose of disenfranchising America’s white majority.

The letter, which followed remarks Schumer made on the Senate floor Monday, signals a new effort by Democrats to pressure the conservative news network into dropping its prime time host, Tucker Carlson, the New York Times reported.

In his message to Fox News executives, Schumer cited a recent New York Times investigation, which claims that Carlson used his show to “relentlessly promote ‘replacement,’ which is the belief, rooted in racist conspiracy theories, that an elite cabal is seeking to replace native-born populations in the United States and Europe with immigrants from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin American.”

The Times report admits that there is “no indication that the killer adopted his ideas from cable news,” but that hasn’t stopped Schumer from calling for Carlson’s head on a platter for his supposed promotion of “related ideas about Democrats and immigration policy, which he said had helped to popularize replacement ideology among a broader swath of Americans.”

“For years, these types of beliefs have existed at the fringes of American life,” Schumer stated. “However, this pernicious theory, which has no basis in fact, has been injected into the mainstream thanks in large part to a dangerous level of amplification by your network and its anchors.”

Ironically, the New York Times in 2018 published an article glorifying the effort as a move Democrats needed to make to “rebuke white nationalism.”

The article, titled We Can Replace Them, written by Michelle Goldberg, argues that “America is tearing itself apart as an embittered white conservative minority clings to power, terrified at being swamped by a new multiracial polyglot majority.”

The piece, which focuses on the Georgia Senate race in 2018, highlights Democrat powerhouse Stacey Abrams and her efforts to “put together a coalition of African-American and other minority voters and white liberals” to replace white conservatives all across the United States — and capitalize on the demographic strength of immigrants.