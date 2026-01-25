Democrat Senator Chris Coons dodges questions after trashing trump in Davos

Article by Rebel News Staff

The World Economic Forum in Davos attracts global elites eager to shape policy far from their voters — and U.S. politicians are no exception.

While outside the conference in Davos, Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini saw Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware holding a media scrum where he was criticizing President Donald Trump and his foreign policy. When the interview ended, Avi approached the senator with a direct question.

"Is it appropriate for a sitting U.S. senator to debate internal American foreign policy — and attack the president — on the world stage in Davos?"

Rather than respond, Senator Coons refused to engage, walked away, and stayed close to friendly media. The contrast was unmistakable: tough questions are avoided, while softball interviews are welcomed.

Rebel News is not accredited by the World Economic Forum. We’re not inside the closed-door sessions with oligarchs and bureaucrats. We’re outside, acting as citizen journalists and asking accountability questions that the regime media won’t.

