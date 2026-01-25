Democrat Senator Chris Coons dodges questions after trashing trump in Davos

After speaking to friendly media at the World Economic Forum, the Democrat senator refuses to answer Rebel News' questions and walks away.

Avi Yemini
  |   January 25, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News Staff 

The World Economic Forum in Davos attracts global elites eager to shape policy far from their voters — and U.S. politicians are no exception.

While outside the conference in Davos, Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini saw Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware holding a media scrum where he was criticizing President Donald Trump and his foreign policy. When the interview ended, Avi approached the senator with a direct question.

"Is it appropriate for a sitting U.S. senator to debate internal American foreign policy — and attack the president — on the world stage in Davos?"

Rather than respond, Senator Coons refused to engage, walked away, and stayed close to friendly media. The contrast was unmistakable: tough questions are avoided, while softball interviews are welcomed.

Rebel News is not accredited by the World Economic Forum. We’re not inside the closed-door sessions with oligarchs and bureaucrats. We’re outside, acting as citizen journalists and asking accountability questions that the regime media won’t.

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

