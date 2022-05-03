Democrats demand codification of Roe v. Wade following Supreme Court draft decision leak

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Democrats across the United States are demanding the codification of Roe v. Wade after a draft of the majority opinion of the Supreme Court leaked on Monday night, which would overturn the 1973 landmark ruling.

The draft, written by Justice Samuel Alito, declares that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start” and that “we hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” according to a Politico leak.

Numerous Democrats and party loyalists took to social media to condemn the draft and called on Congress to “codify” Roe v. Wade. The position falls along the lines of the Biden administration’s position on abortion.

“People elected Democrats precisely so we could lead in perilous moments like these- to codify Roe, hold corruption accountable, & have a President who uses his legal authority to break through Congressional gridlock on items from student debt to climate,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted. “It’s high time we do it.”

“If we don’t, what message does that send? We can’t sit around, finger point, & hand wring as people’s futures + equality are on the line,” Ocasio-Cortez added. “It’s time to be decisive, lead with confidence, fight for a prosperous future for all and protect the vulnerable. Leave it all on the field.”

People elected Democrats precisely so we could lead in perilous moments like these- to codify Roe, hold corruption accountable, & have a President who uses his legal authority to break through Congressional gridlock on items from student debt to climate.



It’s high time we do it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 3, 2022

“Abolish the filibuster. Codify Roe. Expand the Supreme Court. Protect abortion rights by any means necessary,” said fellow Squad member and social democrat Cori Bush. “We need all of the above. This is an emergency.”

Abolish the filibuster. Codify Roe. Expand the Supreme Court. Protect abortion rights by any means necessary.



We need all of the above. This is an emergency. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) May 3, 2022

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) echoed Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks.

“Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW,” Sanders said. “And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes.”

Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 3, 2022

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), who ran for president in 2020, said “it is a fundamental right for a woman to make her own decisions,” apparently forgetting that men can now get pregnant according to her liberal allies. “We must protect the right to choose and codify Roe v Wade into law.”

It is a fundamental right for a woman to make her own health decisions. We must protect the right to choose and codify Roe v Wade into law. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) May 3, 2022

“Let’s be clear: The right to an abortion is sacred,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman claimed. “Democrats have to act quickly – get rid of the filibuster to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act + finally codify Roe into law. We cannot afford to wait.”

“The women of our country are under direct attack by right-wing radicals,” wrote Democrat gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried. “Overturning the freedom over our bodies is unconstitutional, unacceptable, and taking us back to a dark, dark time. If they can control our bodies, what do we have left? This cannot stand.”

The women of our country are under direct attack by right-wing radicals.



Overturning the freedom over our bodies is unconstitutional, unacceptable, and taking us back to a dark, dark time.



If they can control our bodies, what do we have left? This cannot stand. — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) May 3, 2022

“Dear Black people: The Roe v. Wade reversal is about putting YOU back under Jim Crow, and letting your racist governor do whatever the hell he wants to you,” wrote failed Senate candidate Pam Keith. “THIS. AIN’T. JUST. ABOUT. ABORTION!!”

Dear Black people:



The Roe v. Wade reversal is about putting YOU back under Jim Crow, and letting your racist governor do whatever the hell he wants to you.



THIS. AIN’T. JUST. ABOUT. ABORTION!! — Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) May 3, 2022

Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) declared that the Supreme Court is “poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans.”

“The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history,” she wrote. “Several of these conservative Justices, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the U.S. Senate, ripped up the Constitution and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation.”

“This is at the expense of tens of millions of women who could soon be stripped of their bodily autonomy and the constitutional rights they’ve relied on for half a century,” continued Pelosi. “The party of Lincoln and Eisenhower has now completely devolved into the party of Trump. Every Republican Senator who supported Sen. McConnell and voted for Trump Justices pretending that this day would never come will now have to explain themselves to the American people.”