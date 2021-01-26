Deplatforming and censorship pushes people to extremism

While the push for censorship is sweeping across western democratic countries, one facet of the debate is constantly overlooked: this deplatforming and removal of ideas from the public discourse is going to push people to extremism.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, host Ezra Levant used the United Kingdom's Tommy Robinson as an example for this subject.

Tommy didn't encourage or condone violence, he pushed for reform through journalism and legal means. Some of Tommy's followers happened to be more extreme in their viewpoints, and “the system's” marginalizing of Tommy pushes these type of people to lose all faith they had in the system.

The takeaway? Do not deplatform people trying to change the system. Engage, debate, disagree, refute or ignore them.