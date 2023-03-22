DeSantis addresses Trump's attacks, discusses differences, and hints at 2024 presidential run

AP Photo/Ron Johnson

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis responded to recent attacks from former President Donald Trump and hinted at a potential 2024 Republican presidential nomination run in an interview with Piers Morgan on Fox Nation's "Piers Morgan Uncensored" set to air later this week.

DeSantis's comments come after enduring months of Trump's attacks, including derogatory name-calling, baseless claims, and the promotion of false information, the New York Post reported.

In the interview, DeSantis expressed that his focus would be on challenging President Biden if he were to run for the nomination, stating, "I think he's failed the country," and adding, "I think the country wants a change. I think they want a fresh start and a new direction."

When asked about his ability to beat Biden in a presidential race, DeSantis confidently responded, "I think so."

Morgan described the upcoming interview in an op-ed, noting that DeSantis appears ready to confront Trump and has had enough of Trump's constant baiting.

During the interview, DeSantis highlighted several differences between himself and Trump, including their approaches to COVID-19 management. DeSantis said, "The approach to COVID was different. I would have fired somebody like Fauci," referring to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

He also discussed their contrasting leadership styles, emphasizing his focus on "the big picture" and avoiding daily drama in his government.

The Florida governor dismissed Trump's derogatory nicknames, considering them "background noise," and shared his perspective on their previous relationship.

DeSantis stated that he had a good relationship with Trump, which began when he defended the former president against false collusion allegations. However, he noted that Trump's attitude changed after the midterm elections.

DeSantis emphasized the importance of looking to America's Founding Fathers for the type of character needed in a president. He mentioned George Washington as an example of someone who always put the Republic over his personal interests.

Although DeSantis has not yet made a final decision on whether he will run for president in the upcoming cycle, he said he takes the possibility seriously and is humbled by people urging him to do so. He expressed his commitment to putting the country first, citing Ronald Reagan's quote, "there's no limit to what you can accomplish if you don't care who gets the credit."