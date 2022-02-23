DeSantis celebrates National Margarita Day with video making fun of Press Sec. Jen Psaki

Creative Commons

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made fun of White House Press Sec. Jen Psaki in a video on National Margarita Day to criticize the massive increases in prices and inflation brought on by the Biden administration’s policies.

As Biden directs his attention towards a conflict some 5,000 miles away from problems in the United States, the Florida governor took a jab at Psaki, referencing a January video in which she advised Americans to simply “have a margarita” instead of thinking about the problems occurring all around them.

“My advice to everyone out there who is frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off, feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning, we’ve got to keep fighting,” Psaki said in a video.

The Biden-Fauci Admin. thinks a margarita will solve all the problems they’ve created for the American people.



Well, you can have a margarita, but it will not cure Bidenflation, which is causing massive increases in prices across the board for Americans. #NationalMargaritaDay pic.twitter.com/4pm0d6C0Kk — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) February 22, 2022

“Having a margarita is well and good, but it is not a cure for Bidenflation,” said DeSantis after watching Psaki’s remarks.

The Florida governor, a long proponent of rolling back pandemic restrictions and returning freedoms to the American public, has sought to focus on problems at home – specifically those relating to the economy.

“From the onset of the pandemic, corporate media outlets were advocating for lockdowns, school closures, and forced masking of children. Two years later? The facts show lockdowns didn’t work, masks didn’t reduce spread, and that Democrats followed politics – not science,” DeSantis recently tweeted.

“Even worse, our school children were used as pawns in their political games. The legacy media will try to whitewash the Left’s failures and hypocrisy. Don’t let them just move on to the next narrative,” he said.

Even worse, our school children were used as pawns in their political games.



The legacy media will try to whitewash the Left’s failures and hypocrisy. Don't let them just move on to the next narrative. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) February 9, 2022

“After two years of nonsense, understand this: The medical science didn’t change, the political science did,” DeSantis said in a recent speech regarding infrastructure developments in Florida.

After two years of nonsense, understand this:



The medical science didn't change, the political science did. pic.twitter.com/jfM0XO2V5V — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) February 8, 2022

DeSantis’ remarks come following a surge in inflation nationwide, which reached a rate of 7.5 per cent in January.

On Tuesday, Biden promised to use “every tool at our disposal to protect Americans from rising prices at the pump,” noting that his administration is “executing a plan to secure the stability of global energy supplies.”