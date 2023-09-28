Ron DeSantis challenges Donald Trump to a head-to-head debate

AP Photo/Mike Mulholland

Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has extended an invitation to former President Donald Trump for a personal debate. This follows Trump's absence from Wednesday's Republican Party primary debate hosted at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California.

DeSantis voiced this proposal in a subsequent interview on Fox News with presenter Sean Hannity. Notably, DeSantis has already scheduled a head-to-head debate with California's Governor Gavin Newsom, moderated by Hannity, set to occur on November 30 in Georgia.

“You know what, maybe we can say, since the former president didn’t come here, maybe he’d be willing to do one with you and I,” DeSantis said. “I think he owes it to our voters to come and make the case.”

“You’re now challenging, so this is going to be Hannity one-on-one debate central?” Hannity responded.

“Let’s do it,” DeSantis replied. “Let’s do it. Here’s the thing though, [Trump] owes it to the voters to come and make the case, no one’s entitled to anything. You know, you can say, ‘oh, there’s some poll months before’, no. You gotta make the case, you owe it to the voters.”

“So I’m going to show up everywhere,” he added. “I think that that’s what we were able to do and there were some important issues that were discussed tonight. There’s also others that I know you and I’ve talked about that weren’t discussed. But at the end of the day, I think the thing that was clear for this, there’s a lot of talk, a lot of people have good things to say. I’m the guy that’s done it. In Florida, we did everything I promised.”

During the debate, DeSantis also highlighted that Trump wasn't there, commenting that he was "notably absent."

“He owes it to you to defend his record, where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt that set the stage for the inflation that we have,” DeSantis added.