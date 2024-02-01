DeSantis claims victory as federal judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against Florida

"As stated by Governor DeSantis when he signed HB 9-B, the Corporate Kingdom is over," said Jeremy Redfern, the governor's press secretary. "The days of Disney controlling its own government and being placed above the law are long gone. The federal court's decision made it clear that Governor DeSantis was correct: Disney is still just one of many corporations in the state, and they do not have a right to their own special government," Redfern noted. "In short — as long predicted, case dismissed."

A new bill focusing on the regulation of artificial intelligence in political advertisements has been passed by a Florida Senate committee.



Following the adverse decision, a spokesperson for Disney asserted that this "important case...will not end here," and emphasized that allowing Florida's conduct to go "left unchallenged" would establish a "dangerous precedent." This precedent would enable states to misuse their authority to penalize expressions of dissenting political opinions, the company argued.

Disney further stated its commitment to "determined to press forward with our case," though the exact nature of their forthcoming actions remains uncertain.