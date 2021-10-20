DeSantis offers Florida ports as solution to supply chain crisis

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee. File

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that the state of Florida has developed incentive packages to get logistics and shipping companies to abandon their home ports in Democrat-controlled states like California and move to Florida, where the ports are not congested and do not suffer from the problems currently affecting many other major ports across the country.

It is a move that could help to solve the supply chain crisis, which is currently spiralling out of control.

DeSantis announced the incentive packages during a press conference at the Jacksonville Port Authority, where he stood alongside executives from Florida Sea Port and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault.

The governor’s office stated:

At the event, JAXPORT announced that they will be offering incentives to any company that chooses to bring its business to the port, freeing up backlogs at other ports while ensuring Americans are able to receive the goods they order faster. Governor DeSantis was able to make the announcement that Florida Seaports are able to meet demand because Florida has continuously invested in its seaports.

“Year after year we continue to invest in our seaports, in infrastructure and in workforce education to make sure our supply chain is resilient,” DeSantis stated. “I’m especially proud of Florida’s seaports. They are crown jewels in our state. While other U.S. ports are just now announcing around-the-clock operations, in Florida many of our ports are used to serving Florida farmers, families and businesses with 24 hour operations.”

“As the rest of the nation faces rampant inflation and businesses stare down unprecedented supply chain problems, our message is this: Florida is here, we have capacity, we have incentive packages to help businesses who want to move here and we are going to make sure Americans get their Christmas Gifts this season,” DeSantis added.

DeSantis’ office sent Rebel News the following statement: