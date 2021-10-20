DeSantis offers Florida ports as solution to supply chain crisis
Florida's governor is proposing logistics and shipping companies take advantage of Florida's ports, which are far less bogged down by issues causing supply chain delays in Democrat-run states like California.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that the state of Florida has developed incentive packages to get logistics and shipping companies to abandon their home ports in Democrat-controlled states like California and move to Florida, where the ports are not congested and do not suffer from the problems currently affecting many other major ports across the country.
It is a move that could help to solve the supply chain crisis, which is currently spiralling out of control.
DeSantis announced the incentive packages during a press conference at the Jacksonville Port Authority, where he stood alongside executives from Florida Sea Port and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin Thibault.
The governor’s office stated:
At the event, JAXPORT announced that they will be offering incentives to any company that chooses to bring its business to the port, freeing up backlogs at other ports while ensuring Americans are able to receive the goods they order faster. Governor DeSantis was able to make the announcement that Florida Seaports are able to meet demand because Florida has continuously invested in its seaports.
“Year after year we continue to invest in our seaports, in infrastructure and in workforce education to make sure our supply chain is resilient,” DeSantis stated. “I’m especially proud of Florida’s seaports. They are crown jewels in our state. While other U.S. ports are just now announcing around-the-clock operations, in Florida many of our ports are used to serving Florida farmers, families and businesses with 24 hour operations.”
“As the rest of the nation faces rampant inflation and businesses stare down unprecedented supply chain problems, our message is this: Florida is here, we have capacity, we have incentive packages to help businesses who want to move here and we are going to make sure Americans get their Christmas Gifts this season,” DeSantis added.
DeSantis’ office sent Rebel News the following statement:
Since 2019, Florida has invested nearly $1 billion into its seaports to ensure there is capacity to serve as much cargo as possible. The state has also invested in infrastructure to make sure roadways are capable of handling the demand of today’s freight movements. As an example of the state’s commitment to improving freight logistics, the Florida Department of Transportation is scheduled to invest an additional $200 million in infrastructure improvements over the next few years to ensure there are no significant logjams or freight movement delays. …
As Florida welcomes more business and has capacity to take on more cargo at ports, the nation is facing supply-chain issues, the likes of which have not been seen in decades. As a result of the supply-chain problems, the country is facing out-of-control inflation:
- Last week, the Social Security Administration announced that its beneficiaries will see a 5.9 percent increase in their benefits – the largest boost to benefits in close to four decades;
- This year, gas prices reached the highest level since 2014;
- The year-over-year increase in food prices is the highest in 10 years; and
- Overall, the U.S. inflation rate matched the highest rate since the financial crisis of 2008.
Florida’s unique geographical presence positions the state to accept diverted cargo from locations limited by supply chain delays and lost productivity. With major cargo seaports with additional capacity like JAXPORT and Port Everglades along the Atlantic Coast, or Port Tampa Bay and Port Panama City within the Gulf of Mexico, Florida seaports can save Christmas during the busy holiday season.
- By Ezra Levant
