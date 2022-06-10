DeSantis Signs Bill Assisting Retired Police K-9s

Ron DeSantis / Twitter

The program will help caregivers of retired police dogs pay for veterinary costs of the dogs. The program is housed under the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and will be administered by a non-profit organization dedicated to the care of retired police dogs.

According to the press release from the governor's office, the Care for Retired Police Dogs Program will provide a reimbursement of up to $1,500 of the annual veterinary costs associated with caring for a retired police dog. This includes annual wellness checks, vaccinations, parasite prevention treatments, medications, and emergency care for the animals.

The program has an appropriation of $300,000 in recurring funds.

DeSantis also condemned cities like Chicago and Seattle for their poor treatment of law enforcement, citing the slashing of police budgets and their treatment during 2020.

He also stated that the state of Florida would provide a $5,000 USD bonus for any qualified personnel that joins the state of Florida as law enforcement in the municipal, county, or state sectors.

You can find the full text of Senate Bill 226 here.