DeSantis signs bill banning forced vaccines, mandates in Brandon, Florida

On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed four bills banning vaccine passports and forced inoculations in the state of Florida.

“Today, in Brandon, Governor DeSantis is signing legislation to protect Florida jobs and parents’ rights,” DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw told Rebel News.

“The Biden Administration has launched an assault on our Constitution and individual liberties, but Governor DeSantis is standing up for Floridians against big government overreach,” she added.

I had the opportunity to speak with a few people in the crowd to hear their thoughts on Governor DeSantis and the vaccine mandates the Biden administration is trying to impose on all Americans.

