DeSantis touts ‘America First’ credentials as presidential race heats up

In a recent conversation with conservative host Dave Rubin, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis went on record to voice his advocacy for the “America First” movement. As the 2024 presidential race heats up, DeSantis suggests that those lacking a strong chance in the Republican Party presidential primary should consider stepping aside.

Recent polling data reveals a surge in DeSantis’ popularity, with his numbers climbing from 13% to almost 15%. While Trump still holds a commanding lead in national polls, state polls reflect a closer competition. Notably, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has surpassed pharmaceutical magnate Vivek Ramaswamy in multiple polls.

During a conversation with Dave Rubin, DeSantis addressed a gamut of topics. When probed about Trump's criticism regarding Florida's COVID management, DeSantis was forthright.

"We've got to stop politicizing the weather and stop politicizing natural disasters," DeSantis says.



Gov. refers to a Florida storm in 1896 that had 125mph winds like Hurricane Idalia and the 1935 Labor Day Hurricane as evidence climate change isn't increasing storm severity. pic.twitter.com/L0Aq7NtUGC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 3, 2023

“Look, I think honestly, I think he hurts himself,” DeSantis said. “Nobody in the Republican base thinks New York handled COVID better than Florida. Nobody believes that. It’s not believable. And in fact, he doesn’t believe it because he said for years how good Florida did. He said I was one of the great governors in America. All of this stuff was kind of gospel. Nobody ever questioned it until about three days before the midterm elections, he saw that I was fixing to win a landslide and he started attacking me.”

DeSantis also countered Trump's reasoning behind retaining Dr. Anthony Fauci, citing his own disagreements with Fauci's decisions, especially regarding school openings in Florida and the virus's origins.

Gov. Ron DeSantis tells Florida reporter @Yanky_Pollak feds' job is to act "like a checkbook" after a disaster, and that he anticipates things "will go smoothly" with the Biden administration.



He also rips the mainstream media for being "incurious" about Maui's wildfires. pic.twitter.com/WPLrnxjCcH — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 3, 2023

“His excuse had been that if you fired Fauci, both the Democrats and the media would have pitched a fit, which of course is 100% true. But that’s the price of leadership. You got to stand up and do what’s right,” DeSantis said.

“Clearly, he could have been fired from the White House Task Force,” he added. “There was no obligation to run him out at press conference after press conference, have him doing media interviews. During the height of the COVID stuff in 2020, Fauci would do local hits in Florida media attacking me for having schools open and some of these other stuff.”

Proudly reflecting on his administration's accomplishments, DeSantis pointed to his active policies against illegal immigration, championing the Second Amendment, tackling corporate ideologies, ensuring fair elections, and more. He believes his achievements are precisely what the capital insiders and media fear.

