Desperate Victoria Police launches recruitment drive

Victoria Police is launching a major recruitment drive to contact over 40,000 potential candidates who previously expressed interest in joining the force but pursued other options.

It comes after the revelation that almost one in nine officers have left the force since 2019, causing major recruitment and experience issues as calls grow to bring back cops forced out due to vaccine mandates.

The latest recruitment drive will target individuals who had applied in the past but missed selection, those who had registered at career sessions on policing, and those who had withdrawn their applications.

The force will also be reaching out to individuals who had previously expressed interest in the organization's fitness test.

A Victoria Police spokesman said that “The potential police pool, comprising people Victoria Police has been in contact with as far back as 2016, will receive an email or phone call to check whether their circumstances have changed and their interest in speaking about career options.”

The drive is also accompanied by a dedicated policing careers expo, which will be held at Kensington Town Hall on January 18th. The event is timed to coincide with the university offer period, as the police force looks to persuade the young not to discount a career in law enforcement.

The expo will provide attendees with an opportunity to meet police working in general duties and specialist units, and will also provide a forum for attendees to ask questions about the recruitment process and the benefits of joining the force.

Acting Superintendent Charmaine Hosking, of the recruitment division, said joining the force could be the start of an “amazing career”.