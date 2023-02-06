Devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria leave thousands dead

Monday’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria has left over 2,600 dead and many more injured, according to Reuters.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake that struck shortly after 4 a.m. was one of the strongest to hit Turkey in the last hundred years, leading to scores of buildings and homes being flattened into rubble. Later in the afternoon, a 7.5-magnitude shaker hit the southeastern part of the country.

The tremors were felt as far away as Lebanon, Jordan, Israel, and Egypt.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) noted that with vulnerable structures in the area, extensive damage and casualties were to be expected.

The report said that “high casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread.”

The Biden administration has responded to the situation, offering support and saying they are “profoundly concerned” by the reports.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also responded to the disaster, offering to send Russian rescue teams to both Turkey and Syria. Putin spoke with Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan to express his condolences.

Aid efforts are ongoing as the death toll continues to rise. The USGS’s early estimates show there is a 47% chance of the earthquake having killed between 1,000 to 10,000 people, and a 20% chance of it having killed between 10,000 and 100,000.