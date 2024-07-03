Department of Homeland Security resumes China deportations as border crisis boils over

AP Photo/Gregory Bull

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has conducted its first large-scale deportation flight to China since 2018, marking a shift in immigration enforcement amid growing pressure over border security. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who faced impeachment by the House earlier this year, framed the action as part of ongoing efforts to engage with China on "areas of mutual interest."

"We will continue to enforce our immigration laws and remove individuals without a legal basis to remain in the United States," Mayorkas stated, warning against "the lies of smugglers." The exact number of deportees was not disclosed.

This move comes as the number of Chinese nationals crossing the southern border illegally has reached unprecedented levels. CNN reported that in the first 11 months of 2023, 31,000 Chinese nationals were apprehended at the border, surpassing the total for the previous decade.

The deportation flight follows President Biden's recent executive order temporarily limiting migrant entry when daily border encounters exceed 2,500. However, critics, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, dismissed this as "window dressing," questioning the timing so close to the election.

Security concerns extend beyond Chinese nationals. Last month, eight suspected terrorists with alleged ISIS links were arrested after illegally entering the U.S. The New York Post cited unnamed ICE sources revealing a wiretap that captured discussions about bombs.

The border crisis has also been highlighted by tragic incidents, including the alleged rape and murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Texas. Former President Trump referenced this case during last week's debate, describing the situation as making the U.S. "literally an uncivilized country now."

