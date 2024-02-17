E-transfer (Canada):

As Canada grapples with a surge in illegal immigration, questions arise about the effectiveness of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s immigration policies. Despite the closure of Roxham Road and renegotiation of the third safe country agreement with the United States, the problem persists and has even intensified, both at the border and airports. Recent reports reveal a staggering 241% increase in migrants crossing into the United States via Ontario and Quebec.

The root of this issue traces back to Trudeau's decision in 2016 to remove the visa requirement for Mexicans entering Canada. This move unwittingly turned Canada into a transit hub for illegal immigration into the United States. Justin Trudeau hailed this decision as a boost to tourism and economic growth, but it has since opened the door to organized crime, particularly the Sinaloa cartel, which now operates with impunity at our borders.

Annual data from the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada shows a sharp rise in asylum claims by Mexicans since the visa requirement was lifted. In 2016, there were 250 such claims; by 2023, that number had skyrocketed to over 17,000. Yet, obtaining entry into Canada remains relatively easy for Mexicans, requiring only an electronic travel authorization for $7.

The repercussions of Trudeau’s policy are dire. Mexican cartels now facilitate the illegal passage of migrants, charging exorbitant fees and putting both Canadian and American populations at risk. Despite calls from the Conservative Party to reinstate the visa requirement for Mexicans, Trudeau appears indifferent to the situation, prompting criticism of his leadership.

Canadians responded in many different ways when asked about the issue. Some expressed concern about the influx of crime and cartels, while others emphasized the importance of freedom of movement and integration of immigrants. However, many voiced frustration with Trudeau's apparent disregard for national security and public safety.

As Canadians face these challenges, it's clear that Trudeau’s immigration policies have inadvertently fueled crime and instability, leaving citizens questioning their safety and the government's priorities.