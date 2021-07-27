“Discrimination”: Montreal protesters say no vax pass

By Rebel News Help fund our lockdown reporting! Please donate to help us continue bringing you the truth and the other side of the story with what’s happening in regard to these lockdown measures. Donate By Rebel News PETITION: No Vaccine Passports Canadians should not be discriminated against for their medical history. That’s private. Stop vaccine “passports" in Canada. 17,870 signatures

Approximately over 2,000 people were present for the third edition of the World Freedom Rally in Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles on July 24.

People were motivated and ready to energize the city. I also sensed feelings of frustration vis-à-vis the uncertainty of future public health measures.

Even when CBC journalists attempted to film the rally on a few occasions, the reporters quickly found themselves surrounded by protesters who claimed that the media are corrupt and called for public debate.

Even the police had to create a human chain around the journalists to protect them.

Despite this little clash, people kept their calm and their joy.

They discussed their stance on Quebec's use of vaccine QR code passports as well as the impending federal election, possibly taking place this fall. Some people spoke for themselves while others spoke on behalf of their children and future generations.

It was a very colourful and, above all, very hot day, but that did not deter people from taking part in this freedom rally.