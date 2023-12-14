Disgraced Facebook DEI chief pleads guilty in stealing millions: US DOJ

Prosecutors claim that the recipients of these payments would then return a portion of the money to Furlow-Smiles. These kickbacks were allegedly given in cash or transferred to various accounts, including one belonging to her husband.

"Furlow-Smiles used lies and deceit to defraud both vendors and Facebook employees," stated Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Atlanta office. "The FBI works hard to make sure greed like this doesn’t pay off and those who commit fraud are held accountable."

The FBI reports that some of these kickbacks were concealed in cash, at times wrapped inside T-shirts and other objects. Additionally, it is alleged that she had Facebook contract with vendors managed by her friends and associates, who in turn also provided her with kickbacks.