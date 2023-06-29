Disgraceful: Chubb Fire & Security illicitly modifies the Canadian flag in the name of 'pride'

E-transfer (Canada):

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Tamara Ugolini SEND AN EMAIL! Fill out the form on this page to send an email directly to the Ministers of Education of Canada's provinces and territories demanding they intervene to protect our kids from radical woke ideology, sexualization and grooming. Stop Classroom Grooming!

Just when you thought the flag flaps couldn’t get any worse during “pride season”, we think we have happened upon the ultimate disgrace. Foodservice giant Recipe Unlimited in Vaughan, Ont., and Molson Coors in Toronto both cancelled their enormous Canadian flags earlier this month in favour of flying multicoloured monstrosities (and hey there, Molson Coors, are you not aware of the Bud Light debacle?) But Mississauga, Ont.-based Chubb Fire & Security takes the flag flap cake.

Namely, this company is currently displaying a multi-coloured "reimagined" Canadian flag at its Canadian headquarters. The maple leaf is still there, but that emblem and the two red bars that frame it are now rainbow-hued. It’s a mess! It’s as if someone at Chubb put a Canadian flag and a pride flag in one of those wonky teleporter devices as depicted in The Fly. The end result is a mishmash that resembles the flag version of the Pontiac Aztek.

We reached out to Chubb with a few queries, including:

What is the reason for this alteration?

Who authorized this?

According to the Government of Canada's flag etiquette rules, the Canadian flag “must not be modified. The National Flag of Canada should not be written on or marked in any way, nor be covered by other objects.” Given this is the case, why would Chubb violate these regulations?

So far, it’s been radio silence from Chubb.

So, we paid a visit to their headquarters. No official would come out to provide a statement, so we ended up interviewing exiting employees in the parking lot. Many held their tongues in condemning this “rebranded” flag. These employees are fully aware, no doubt, that the old chestnut of “diversity is our strength” does not, include a diversity of opinions. Undoubtedly, criticizing Chubb’s vandalized Canadian flag would not be looked upon as a display of patriotism by Chubb’s woke executive team. Rather, it would likely be interpreted as a display of homophobia and biphobia and, of course, transphobia (and there is no greater sin.)

Bottom line: welcome to Blackface’s Canada, in which cancelling the Canadian flag is something to be applauded. And you best not utter a contrarian opinion… unless you want to be cancelled, too.