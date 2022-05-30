Disney promotes activist organization pushing for LGBTQ programming in public schools

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Disney is not backing down from its pro-transgender activist stance. Following its defeat against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration in Florida, when it mounted a campaign to prevent the passage of the state’s anti-grooming bill, Disney is now stepping up its efforts to fund LGBTQ+ programming in public schools.

Disney announced on its official blog that it intends to donate proceeds from its 2022 Pride Merch collection to GLSEN (pronounced “glisten,”) a lobbying firm responsible for pushing LGBTQ+ programming in public schools.

In addition to GLSEN, the Disney Pride Collection will also benefit numerous other LGBTQ+ centers and groups, including the Trevor Project and international LGBTQ+ organizations such as ARELAS, a Spanish-based trans organization, and the U.K-based Diversity Role Models (DRM).

The Daily Caller revealed that Disney donated $100,000 to GLSEN in 2020, during pride month. The move was announced by Disney.

As detailed by Parents Defending Education, a school advocacy group, GLSEN’s advocacy has directly influenced teacher training, curricula, and policy guides in public schools.

Bounding Into Comics reports that in 2021 Disney published a special titled “This Is Me,” an LGBT program to encourage kids to support GLSEN and its initiatives.

“This Is Me,” a “pride celebration spectacular” features an assortment of drag queens, and a host of gender non-conforming celebrities, with performances of classic Disney songs reproduced with LGBTQ themes.

The special directly calls on viewers to support GLSEN, providing links to the organization’s website, providing viewers, who are presumably parents and their kids, instructions on how to support the group.

“GLSEN was founded by Kevin Jennings, who is a former Obama administration official that served under the U.S. Department of Education,” Bounding Into Comics reported. “GLSEN Executive Director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers was one of the many progressive voices who condemned Disney CEO Bob Chapek for his initial decision to remain silent over Florida’s passing of the Parental Rights in Education Bill, which has since been enshrined into law.”

“We have an expectation that those we partner with would not work against us, but the silence against this hateful bill from Disney CEO Bob Chapek until public pressure forced a reaction speaks volumes and we are angry and deeply disappointed,” said Willingham-Jaggers.

As further detailed by the publication, Willingham-Jaggers described schools as a “breeding ground” for left-wing activism.

“LGBTQ+ young people in schools and their student groups, like GSAs, have always been the hub, kind of the breeding ground, the soil from which these sparks of activism come up,” she told NBC News. “What we understand is that young people are going to help us understand the vision forward and the way forward to the future.”

Despite getting a beating in Florida, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has said he remains fully committed to promoting the woke agenda and has promised to be an outspoken supporter of the left-wing movement.