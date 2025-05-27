Divisions among Canadians on display at Walk with Israel event

A large crowd of Jews and their allies turned out Toronto's annual Walk with Israel, with this year's event of particular importance given rising reports of antisemitism, organizers say.

But amid the ongoing war in Gaza, anti-Israel protesters, as they have regularly since Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, terror attack against the Jewish state, gathered for a counterdemonstration to the event.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Ezra Levant and David Menzies, who were both in attendance covering the march, shared their thoughts on what happened as thousands took to the streets of Toronto.

“Every block or two along this route has been the site of a crime,” Ezra said, recalling the numerous antisemitic attacks against schools, businesses and individuals in Toronto's heavily Jewish neighbourhood.

“A decade or two ago,” he continued, “every politician on every party would go there, to see and be seen.” This year, however, none of Mayor Olivia Chow, Premier Doug Ford, Prime Minister Mark Carney or any Liberal cabinet ministers were at the rally.

“There's still 200,000 Jews in Toronto, which is what there were 10 years or 20 years ago,” Ezra noted. But now, there's millions of Muslims — not all of whom are antisemitic — in the country, changing the political landscape, and they're coming from “countries that are endemically antisemitic.”

Politicians have “done the math,” David said. “They know there are five times as many Muslims as there are Jewish voters.” The pro-Hamas thugs who regularly gather to protest against Jews and Israel are “part of” Mayor Chow's political base, he added.

Despite Jews making up a small portion of Toronto's population, hate crimes against the community made up 40% of reported incidents. “The numbers are staggering,” David said.

“I think this is a scathing indictment of official state multiculturalism, which came into being in 1971 under Justin Trudeau's father, Pierre,” continued David.

“The unspoken deal was come to Canada from wherever you are, take advantage of our social programs, pursue the Canadian dream. What we ask is simply this: behave, don't break the law, don't import age-old hatred into our country.”