Divisions over two-tier policing fuel UK riots
Tensions over mass migration and two-tier policing boiled over in the United Kingdom this past weekend.
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!
This past weekend, riots erupted across the United Kingdom in the wake of a mass stabbing attack that left three young girls dead. Tensions have been high as protests pushing back against mass migration have formed all around the country.
In response, groups of immigrants — appearing to be mostly Muslim — took to the streets for counter-protests against the so-called far-right demonstrations.
On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant looked at how contrary to Tommy Robinson's recent peaceful patriotic rally, these protests turned violent.
But as Levant explained, political leaders in the U.K. are stoking further unrest by failing to address any of the underlying causes behind the protests:
Violence on both sides, but only one side of the violence had riot police; had police attack dogs; had massive threats of incarceration by senior police. It was as if it was an experiment to prove the hypothesis that in the United Kingdom, you can get away with violence if you have the right political opinions.
And days and days of this went by, and one of the most astonishing statements ever written by a senior police commissioner, in fact this was by the most senior police commissioner in the United Kingdon, started off on the recitation of all the violence and how she totally condemned it, but said we have to talk about these underlying issues, we have to talk about immigration and frankly concomitant issues of law enforcement.
That police commissioner's letter was later deleted and revised. By whom?
So, all of this talk about crushing the riots, but only the riots. By the way, I'm against riots of all sides.
But compare this to Keir Starmer, the new U.K. prime minister seen here when he was in opposition taking a knee for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.