Divisions over two-tier policing fuel UK riots

This past weekend, riots erupted across the United Kingdom in the wake of a mass stabbing attack that left three young girls dead. Tensions have been high as protests pushing back against mass migration have formed all around the country.

In response, groups of immigrants — appearing to be mostly Muslim — took to the streets for counter-protests against the so-called far-right demonstrations.

On Tuesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, host Ezra Levant looked at how contrary to Tommy Robinson's recent peaceful patriotic rally, these protests turned violent.

But as Levant explained, political leaders in the U.K. are stoking further unrest by failing to address any of the underlying causes behind the protests: