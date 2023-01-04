Djokovic expresses love for Australia, ready to defend title

Tennis ace Novak Djokovic says he loves Australia and bears no grudges over the decision to deport him that cost him a chance to defend his Australian Open title last year.

The Serbian spoke of his love for Australia after easily winning his first round match at the Adelaide International on Tuesday in preparation for the Open starting on January 16.

It was the nine-time Australian Open winner’s first singles match in Australia since being thrown out of the country last January for refusing to have the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 21-time grand slam champion said he had received a warm welcome from Adelaide tennis fans on the court and as he toured around the city.

“To see the packed house for my first match was definitely a very pleasant surprise, and lots of support, lots of love,” he said. “Every experience and every day that I had so far my visit this year was positive. The people that I encountered on the beach or in restaurants or wherever I was kind of roaming around … everybody was very welcoming.”

Djokovic said he was not worrying about what happened last year.