Do Americans still care about free speech? Texans weigh in

We recently made a visit to Austin, Texas, to catch up with Infowars founder Alex Jones. While we were in the city, we stopped by the Comedy Mothership, a venue owned by popular podcaster Joe Rogan.

Now, he's a bit of a free speech enthusiast, which made us wonder: what kind of folks are waiting to get inside?

We wanted to hear what patrons at the Comedy Mothership thought about the state of the First Amendment in the United States — is free speech still alive? Is it still important to Americans?

“It's in jeopardy,” one woman told us. “Because the Democrats want to tamper it if you say something mean.”

“In theory it is [the land of the First Amendment],” said another man. Right now, the state of free speech “sucks,” he added.

Another man we spoke to said that “If you don't want to hear what your opponent says, you're shut off and ignorant.”

“I think that's what makes us American,” agreed his friend.

A common theme from the people we spoke to their view that mainstream media and entertainment, along with Democrats, are attempting to stifle speech. Republicans, they said, may not like what you have to say but still encourage opinions to be voiced.

We also asked about Elon Musk's fight for free speech and how he's lifted much of the censorship that occurred on the platform under previous ownership.

Of course, we couldn't be in the Austin area without asking about one of its most famous residents, Alex Jones.

“He's wild. He's fun to listen to, he's definitely an entertainer,” said the man who was open to hearing differing opinions. “If you break down what he says, sometimes, he actually is right — the frogs are gay is the prime example.”