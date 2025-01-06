DO NOT BE FOOLED: Trudeau has not resigned!

At first glance, it looks like Justin Trudeau resigned this morning as prime minister. But if you listen carefully to what he said, he’ll resign only after the Liberal Party elects its new leader. And that could be many months in the future.

To make sure no-one kicks him out, he’s convinced the Governor General to suspend all Parliamentary business. He effectively escapes any scrutiny or accountability, as MPs won’t be able to vote him out on a non-confidence vote.

Trudeau going to hang on to power and all the perks of being prime minister as long as he can.

Even when Parliament comes back on March 24th, he didn’t say he’d resign then. He’s still probably scheming with the NDP to get them to prop him up, as they always do.

In other words, nothing has actually changed, other than Trudeau has managed to avoid taking responsibility, yet again. In his self-serving speech today, he didn’t take any responsibility. He blamed “internal battles” in his own party. He thinks he’s done nothing wrong — ever.

Folks, expect a flurry of activity, moving forward.

Trudeau will be appointing every crony, every pal, every donor to lucrative patronage positions.

He’ll be signing massive sole-source contracts to friends. Passing insane executive orders.

He’ll also likely raid the treasury like never before. And he’ll shred incriminating documents and delete emails like Hillary Clinton on speed.

But there’s something else that’s dangerous: the Liberal Party’s shocking membership rules allow foreign citizens, and teenagers as young as 14, to vote to choose the new leader. That’s how the Chinese Communist Party infiltrated 11 different ridings in the last election.

And I just saw a prominent Hamas supporter, Mohamed Fakih, ordering his troops to sign up to the Liberal Party en masse.

It’s disgusting that foreign activists will be able to pick our prime minister before the rest of us are allowed to exercise our rights as citizens in an election.

The entire country is being put second while Trudeau puts himself and his Liberal cronies first.

There are eight Senate vacancies. Trudeau will appoint every one of them in his final, ignominious days in power.



He'll reward every crony, every suck-up journalist, every donor.



Ambassadorships, if there are any. Sole-sourced contracts.



So what can we do?

One, put pressure on the Governor General and Trudeau’s lame duck government. The Governor General should never have allowed Trudeau to prorogue Parliament — she needs to realize we’re in a government crisis and the business of the country cannot take a back seat to the private interests of the Liberal Party.

Notably, we’re going to deploy our Rebel News digital billboard truck to Ottawa to send a message to Trudeau — and to the spineless Governor General for obeying him.

We’re also going to ramp our petition at www.CallTheElection.ca, which already is closing in on 10,000 names. We’ll deliver that to the her, and to Trudeau. And of course we’ll keep promoting our new book, “Trudeau’s Secret Plan”, which outlines how atrocious he is, and the case against him.

Outrageous and anti-democratic.



He refuses to face either Parliament or the people of Canada.



Secondly, vet the Liberal leadership race. We know the regime media won’t vet the candidates vying for Trudeau’s job. The media never vetted them before, so why would they now? They love Chrystia Freeland and they are dazzled by Mark Carney. We’ll have to do the work the CBC won’t do — with on-the-ground accountability questions, Access to Information requests and other citizen journalism.

Just as important, we’re going to watch how the Liberals run their leadership contest — reporting on how millions of temporary foreign workers, international students and other foreigners influence the outcome.

And last, but certainly not least, we'll get ready for the real election. Because of Trudeau’s games — and the Governor General’s obedience to him — there’s no chance of an election before May. But it’s time for us to start getting ready.

Rebel News already has the biggest team of any independent media outlet in Canada. We’ll deploy our thirteen reporters and videographers to the streets of Canada, from Drea Humphrey in Vancouver to Alexa Lavoie in Montreal, and everywhere in between, plus three full-time writers, too. That’s sixteen journalists — but pound for pound, they’re worth 100 CBC reporters, because they don’t take a dime in government money.

Trudeau just said his one regret is not changing Canada's electoral system to proportional representation. Huh? In nine years, he never introduced a bill to do that.



But today we also started hiring special freelancers for the election, to cover some of the gaps we have on the ground. When the writ drops, we’ll be ready.

We’re also ready legally: this afternoon I spoke with our lawyer, and told him to send a warning letter to Trudeau’s Debates Commission, which has tried to block Rebel News reporters in the past two elections from even attending. I’m afraid they’re going to try to do it again, which means we’re going to have to file an emergency lawsuit again.

So that’s our campaign plan. It starts now, by shaming Trudeau and the Governor General with our billboard truck, book and petition. It continues by vetting the Liberal leadership candidates and auditing the Liberal leadership process. And then it gets serious during the election itself, with sixteen journalists battling not just the Liberals, but against the CBC itself, which will be in full-on panic mode, trying to save themselves.

