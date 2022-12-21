Do regular Russians support Putin's war? Moscow residents weigh in

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is being referred to as the most important geopolitical conflict of our time. The West has framed the conflict as an imperial, aggressive conquest of an entirely sovereign nation, by Russia.

Russian proponents explain that the regions in question, Lugansk, Donetsk and the larger Donbass region are ethnically Russian populations under brutal attack by the Ukrainian government. They argue these territories are historically Russian.

What do the Russian people believe? What do they see as patriotic? Do they agree with their government? And if they don’t — will they say so?

“I don’t think it’s right to give territory to another country and then take it back…but that seems to be a controversial opinion,” one young girl in downtown Moscow told me.

A man in Moscow explained to me that he supported the war efforts because he is from Crimea.

“Yes…I support the war…because I’m from Crimea and the Russian people in Donetsk and Lugansk have been patiently waiting through all this craziness with the Kiev regime,” he said. The diversity of opinion in Russia was more colorful than I originally thought it would be. Russian people oppose the war for many reasons and they support the war for many reasons.

To keep up to date with all of my reports from Russia go to RussianReports.com. And please, donate whatever you can to our crowdfunded journey here. Help me do this critical reporting that the mainstream media are just not doing. Between my economy-class airfare and accommodations, an interpreter, a fixer, and a Moscow lawyer (just in case), we expect the total cost of this trip to be $11,000. If you can, please chip in to help us keep telling the other side of the story, even in places like Russia.