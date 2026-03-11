Docs reveal Ottawa lacked manpower in Alberta to enforce COVID plans

Let me tell you about one of those moments when government paperwork accidentally tells the truth.

You know the kind, the line buried deep in a bureaucratic email that explains a whole lot more than the government probably intended.

We finally received some records through an access to information request about the federal government’s COVID quarantine planning. It took years, but thanks to your donations at RebelInvestigates.com, we finally have them.

But inside those documents is a very revealing exchange between officials at the Public Health Agency of Canada discussing how they would set up quarantine facilities in Alberta.

In that email, they admit something pretty blunt. They write:

We have identified a Quarantine Site in Edmonton — Note: it is not operationally feasible to operate independent sites in Alberta given our limited human resource capacity in Alberta.

Think about that for a second.

The federal government had these sweeping plans during COVID — quarantine orders, isolation hotels, travel restrictions, controlling how Canadians moved around the country.

But when it came to Alberta? They simply didn’t have the staff.

Not enough personnel. Not enough federal presence on the ground to run multiple sites across the province. So, they settled on Edmonton. And the reason is right there in the same email:

Edmonton was chosen given proximity to largest PHAC and Federal Government footprint in Alberta.

In other words, Ottawa had the authority — or at least they thought they did. They had the orders; they had the ambition to control people’s movement and quarantine travellers. But they didn’t have the boots on the ground in Alberta to make their system work the way they wanted.

In fact, another section of the document shows them scrambling to move personnel around just to make the Edmonton site functional. One official writes:

I will immediately divert Human Resources (one QO and one EHO) from Vancouver to Alberta site immediately ready and operational.

While Canadians were being told the system was carefully designed and fully managed, behind the scenes Ottawa was cobbling together staff from other provinces and hoping the whole thing would hold together.

And honestly? Lucky Alberta. Because this is one of those rare moments when Alberta being an afterthought in Laurentian Confederation actually worked in our favour.

We pay billions more into Confederation than we receive back. Our tax dollars flow east every year. But when it comes to federal infrastructure, federal staffing, federal presence?

There isn’t much of it here. Usually, that’s something Albertans complain about, the unfairness. But during COVID, that imbalance created an unexpected kind of freedom.

Ottawa simply didn’t have the manpower in Alberta to lock people up en masse the way they might have liked.

Their reach in this province was smaller than their ambition. For once, the unfairness of Confederation worked in Alberta’s favour.

Because sometimes the best protection from Ottawa… is the fact that Ottawa barely exists here.

Read the documents yourself: