Doctors warn British Columbians about the province's tyrannical health care act

Critics of the Health Professions and Occupations Act believe that it will lead to the politicization of healthcare and grant the Minister of Health sweeping power over how health practitioners can provide care for their patients.

In today's report, I interview doctors and other healthcare professionals who are sounding the alarm about British Columbia's new Health Professions and Occupations Act (HPOA).

The Act, formerly called Bill 36, was passed in November of last year, despite members of the legislature never getting the chance to formally debate more than half of the bill's over 600 sections.

Watch the full report to hear concerns about the Act from some of BC's finest in healthcare, including Ukrainian-born Dr. Marina Sapozhnikov MD, who says the HPOA is reminiscent of her time under the rule of the Soviet Union.

Rebel News traveled by ferry to meet with these health professionals in Victoria after thousands of postcards from citizens calling for the Act to be repealed were submitted to the legislative assembly by the Conservative Party of BC.

