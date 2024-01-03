Documents set to unveil Bill Clinton as unnamed individual in Epstein case
'The Manhattan federal judge ruled that there was no justification to continue to have documents sealed in a settled case involving an Epstein accuser,' Hoff said. 'The documents are expected to be unredacted and released as early as tomorrow, and among those named, former President Bill Clinton, that’s according to ABC News.'
Previously redacted documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are set to reveal the identity of former President Bill Clinton as one of multiple unnamed individuals.
Alexandria Hoff from Fox News stated on Monday that Clinton is among several high-profile figures anticipated to be named, noting that "There are more than 150 individuals identified only as John or Jane Does, but the legal masking is about to come off."
Recently, a federal judge in New York directed the disclosure of numerous documents revealing the names of individuals associated with Epstein.
ABC News reported Sunday that Clinton will be named but "there is no indication the sealed records contain evidence of illegal conduct" by the former president. Clinton is mentioned more than 50 times in the redacted filings.
The anticipated release of these documents will reveal the identities of various individuals involved, encompassing associates, victims, investigators, and journalists who reported on the case. However, certain names will remain confidential, particularly those of minor victims who have not publicly discussed the case, and an individual who was mistakenly identified as an alleged perpetrator by a journalist, as noted by the judge.
This directive emerged from a 2015 legal battle between Virginia Giuffre, an accuser of Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's ex-partner and collaborator.
The lawsuit was resolved in 2017. However, during hearings in 2021 and 2022, the judge suggested that the identities involved would not be permanently concealed. Giuffre has claimed that she was trafficked by Epstein and Maxwell at the age of 17. She is currently in her 30s.
Epstein, who had previously been convicted as a sex offender in Florida, died at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York in 2019 while awaiting a federal trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was officially determined to be a suicide, but speculation abounds over the true nature of his deaths.
In a comprehensive 128-page report released in June, federal investigators maintained the conclusion that Epstein's death was a suicide. Despite identifying shortcomings within the Bureau of Prisons and its staff, the report found no evidence to dispute the suicide designation of Epstein's death.
