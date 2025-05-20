'Don't be Canada': Journalist's new book issues warning on perils facing Canada

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, journalist Tristin Hopper discussed his new book, "Don't Be Canada," a humorous yet serious critique of Canada.

He notes a shift in his perspective since October 7th, 2023, observing a radicalization in Canada regarding terrorism and antisemitism, contrasting it with Canada's self-image.

Hopper believes Canada is uniquely flawed due to a lack of realistic understanding of the country's issues. He argues against complacency and the idea that Canada is immune to problems, noting a decline in areas like corruption and living standards.

While published by Sutherland House, known for conservative books, Hopper hasn't received attention from mainstream media like the CBC, despite the book's potentially broad appeal and discussion points.

The title and cover are deliberately provocative, aiming to spark debate about Canadian identity beyond simply "not being American."

Ultimately, Hopper wrote the book out of concern for Canada's future and hopes to encourage a more realistic outlook to address its challenges.