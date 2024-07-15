BREAKING: Donald Trump selects J.D. Vance as VP running mate

Former President Donald Trump has announced that Ohio Senator J.D. Vance will be his running mate against Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump's announcement came as the Republican National Convention kicks off today in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

In a statement on Truth Social, the former president wrote he has "decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio."

Vance rose to prominence after releasing his 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.

BREAKING: J.D. Vance will be Trump’s VP pic.twitter.com/oo6bn1lNcU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 15, 2024

Trump applauded Vance's accomplishments in the post and said the senator will now be "strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond...."

Vance previously spoke out in support of the Freedom Convoy truckers in Canada who were protesting against government-imposed COVID-19 mandates.

The Canadian truckers have killed zero people and are being treated like terrorists in their own country.



18 months ago, BLM rioters killed 20 people and were bailed out of prison by the future vice president of the United States.



It's time for conservatives to get serious. https://t.co/UXweBsv9CA — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 14, 2022

Trump wrote that he made the decision to choose Vance "after lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others."