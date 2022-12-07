'Don't F with truckers' and more Calendars that Curse: a new way to support a good cause
Looking for some fun, cheeky gifts this Christmas? Look no further than Cheri Easton's new project, Calendars that Curse.
Cheri Easton fights for the underdog, and she is giving back with her new business, Calendars that Curse.
Twenty percent of the proceeds from select designs of her cheeky calendars and reusable tote bags are destined for the registered Canadian charity The Democracy Fund to help Canada's Freedom Convoy truckers in their fight against the government.
Cheri designed the products to poke fun at the ridiculousness of progressive agendas like the climate change doomsday, the never-ending pandemic scare, Trudeau as a saviour of all mankind, and truckers as the enemy.
If you're like me, you'll love the war on plastics bag that identifies as a single-use bag.
You may recognize Cheri from her work to keep suspected child sex offenders behind bars through community awareness programs and legislative changes to bail conditions. She and her husband, CAF veteran Mike Meilleur, founded People Versus Predators, now known as Survivors Fighting for Change.
To support the truckers who stood for freedom, while supporting a conservative small business owner who fights for the rights of victims in the legal system, finish up your last-minute Christmas shopping with Cheri and www.CalendarsThatCurse.com.
